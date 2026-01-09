Samuel Schär Assumes Role as CEO of Bühler Group

Samuel Schär has become CEO of Bühler Group, effective Jan. 1.

Schär, who was announced as the next CEO in April 2025, succeeds Stefan Scheiber, who is being proposed as the new chairman of the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in February 2026.

“More than ever, Bühler has an important role to play in the sustainable transformation of the food, feed, and mobility industries,” Schär says. “I am excited to lead the company into its next stage of development. Our focus will remain on creating value for our customers, driving meaningful innovation, and growing our business sustainably. Together with our global teams, we will continue to build strong partnerships and deliver solutions that enable our customers’ success.”

Schär’s appointment offers continuity and stability for Bühler’s employees, customers and partners. He joined Bühler 20 years ago to establish the nanotechnology business unit. Schär then led the grinding and dispersing business for several years before joining the Group Executive Board in 2013 and leading the advanced materials segment for 10 years. He later took over responsibility for the global services and sales organization.

Schär studied physics at EPFL Lausanne in Switzerland.

With a 35-year career at Bühler, Scheiber has been a member of group management for 20 years in various areas of responsibility and has held the position of CEO for 10 years.

Calvin Grieder, current chairman of the Board of Directors, will step down at the Annual General Meeting after 25 years as CEO, member of the Board of Directors, and chairman of the Board of Directors.