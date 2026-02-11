Bel Group Names Peter McGuinness as CEO of Bel North America

Bel Group has appointed Peter McGuinness as CEO, Bel North America.

In this role, McGuinness will oversee operations across Bel North America's offices in New York City, Chicago and Montreal, as well as five Bel manufacturing plants across the U.S. and Canada. He will lead teams across the region to take Bel's portfolio of seven brands and over 200 product varieties to the next level, with responsibility for accelerating growth, advancing M&A and breakthrough innovation, strengthening the company's local footprint, and building a more sustainable and performance-focused food business.

"North America, and particularly the United States, is a cornerstone of Bel's future," says Cécile Béliot, CEO, Bel Group. "Peter is a transformational, values-driven leader whose track record aligns perfectly with Bel's 'two-leg' model – where profitability and sustainability are equally important. His appointment reflects our confidence in the strength of Bel North America, our Purpose*Full Snacking ambition, and our belief that performance and responsibility go hand in hand."

McGuinness brings a combination of consumer brand leadership, operations and manufacturing expertise, and cultural and strategic impact across purpose-driven food companies. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Impossible Foods, leading the company to expanded distribution and market share growth through product innovation and demand creation. Prior to Impossible, he was president and CEO at Chobani, where he helped scale the business into a diversified and category-leading lifestyle brand.

McGuinness joins Bel at a time when the company is pursuing its Purpose*Full Snacking strategy. The strategy is aimed at helping address the nutrition gap in the U.S., where most Americans snack daily, but studies show 80% are not eating enough fruits, veggies and dairy to meet nutritional standards.

"Bel's mission-led model, rooted in 160 years of innovation and entrepreneurship is inspiring, unique and special," McGuinness says. "I'm excited to accelerate Purpose*Full Snacking across North America and beyond – making it easier for people to snack more intentionally and deliciously with fruit, veggie and cheese options that bring nourishment and joy, and maybe a laugh or two along the way."

Bel is expanding capacity at its Little Chute, Wisconsin and Brookings, South Dakota facilities to meet accelerating demand. With more than 30 years of experience building purpose-driven brands, scaling manufacturing and strengthening supply chains, McGuinness is positioned to support Bel's full potential for growth and impact.