Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness Steps Down

Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness is departing the company after nearly four years at its helm.

McGuinness’s responsibilities will be handled by Impossible’s three-member executive leadership team:

Jason Gao, chief legal and operating officer

Meredith Madden, chief demand officer

Robert Haas, chief supply officer

Under McGuinness’s leadership, the company advanced innovation and demand creation and made critical distribution gains – earning the No. 2 position in terms of U.S. market share.

Impossible enters its next chapter supported by a portfolio of nutrient-dense plant-based proteins spanning chicken, beef and pork. Earlier this month, Impossible announced its strategic partnership with food-tech startup EQUII to further expand its innovation portfolio with select, complementary high protein grain-based products, including hamburger and hot dog buns.

“Impossible is primed to further strengthen its position in the marketplace as a respected food company built for long-term success,” says Fedele Bauccio, long-standing member of Impossible’s Board of Directors. “We’re grateful for Peter’s impactful leadership as CEO, which helped establish Impossible as the strongest player in the category, and we’re happy he will remain on the board. We have the utmost confidence in Jason, Meredith and Rob to lead the company into its next chapter of growth.”

McGuinness oversaw the revamp of the Impossible brand to be meatier and more food- and taste-forward, as well as a total packaging. The company has continued to work with its key retail and restaurant partners to encourage category growth, from merchandising and menu development to strategic marketing initiatives aimed at welcoming more meat eaters into the space.

“Over the last four years we’ve expanded, evolved and invested in both the company and the brand,” McGuinnes says. “We constructed a sustainable business that could support our sustainable mission. I’m proud of the position Impossible is in today and I’m very confident in the company. I have no doubt the highly capable executive leadership team will continue to lead and re-energize the category.”