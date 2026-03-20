Pulmone Foods to Expand Massachusetts Tofu Processing Facility

Pulmone Foods USA, parent company of tofu brand Nasoya, is expanding its manufacturing facility in Ayer, Massachusetts.

The $55 million project will add nearly 65,000 sq. ft., bringing the site to nearly 200,000 sq. ft. in total and giving Nasoya capacity to produce 400,000 pounds of tofu per day. The facility expansion will add 20% more jobs, reinforcing Nasoya's investment in local manufacturing and the regional economy

"This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Nasoya as we continue to drive growth in the plant-based category," says KS Cho, Market CEO at Pulmone Foods USA. "This allows us to expand relationships with our valued retail and food service partners and also reinforces our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and sustainable growth for the future."

Fueled by consumer interest in plant-based foods that are affordable, minimally processed and more sustainable, Pulmuone’s tofu sales have increased by $48 million from 2022 to 2025, representing a 38% increase.

In the past year, Pulmuone has expanded its retail footprint by 5%. Its products are available in all 50 states at more than 50 major retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Publix. The brand is also strengthening its foodservice presence, with growing partnerships with colleges and universities including the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst, Yale University, University of Michigan and Virginia Tech, as well as with fast casual/QSR restaurants such as WaBa Grill and Panda Express.

Nasoya's manufacturing footprint also includes a 91,900-sq.-ft. plant in Fullerton, California, giving the growing brand coast-to-coast capacity. With advanced production technologies and automated systems, the facility will allow the brand to significantly scale production.