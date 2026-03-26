Chobani to Begin $567M Expansion of Michigan La Colombe Plant

Chobani is launching a $567 million expansion of its La Colombe plant in Western Michigan.

The expansion is expected to add over 200,000 sq. ft. of production space and nearly 340 new jobs, while retaining 312 jobs.

La Colombe first started in Philadelphia in 1994, making high-quality coffee in cafés across the country. In 2016, the brand launched ready-to-drink lattes, bringing the coffeehouse experience into hands across the country. Made in Norton Shores with locally sourced Michigan milk, La Colombe lattes feature cleaner ingredients and less sugar.

"La Colombe has been making ready-to-drink lattes in Norton Shores for more than a decade, and from day one this community has welcomed us with open arms," says Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani. "There's something special here — in the hardworking spirit of the people, in the pride of Michigan's farmers who produce high quality, delicious, farm-fresh milk, in the way neighbors show up for one another. That kind of richness is rare and reminds us what makes Michigan so special. For us, growth is about more than numbers — it's about supporting the community, creating opportunity and building something that lasts. This is just the beginning of a beautiful journey together in West Michigan, and we're committed to being part of it for many years to come."

Increased production also means Chobani will buy more milk from Michigan farmers for the La Colombe plant, increasing supply from approximately 30 million to an expected 615 million pounds annually over the next few years.

Through partnerships with local organizations, workforce development programs and schools, the company aims to build pathways to good jobs, career training and community-driven progress. Chobani has provided grants supporting food access programs and community organizations.