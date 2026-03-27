Dennis Group Highlights Growth-Ready Facility Planning for Food Manufacturers

Dennis Group, a design-build firm dedicated exclusively to the food and beverage industry, highlights its Growth-Ready Facility Planning approach, a structured program that helps manufacturers design facilities prepared for phased expansion, evolving production demands and long-term operational flexibility.

While many capital projects focus on immediate capacity, Dennis Group’s Growth-Ready Facility Planning approach is designed to align early design decisions with strategic future expansion. The approach combines scenario modeling, code and infrastructure assessments, and phased utility and site strategies to reduce the risk of costly retrofits and operational disruption as facilities grow.

The approach begins at the concept stage with expansion scenarios and master plan development that account for ultimate build-out. In addition to these forward-looking strategies, it also incorporates core facility design considerations such as process and material flows, wall and column placement, storage and warehouse requirements, and future automation to ensure day-one efficiency alongside long-term scalability. Life safety and egress evaluations analyze exit travel distances, ceiling heights, fire separations and fire pump capacity to ensure facilities remain compliant as footprints increase. Utility phasing playbooks address centralized systems such as steam, compressed air and refrigeration, prioritizing modular headers, right-sized equipment by phase, and oversized rooms and access paths instead of inefficient excess capacity.

Site and infrastructure planning are also core components of the framework. Stormwater modeling establishes long-term drainage backbones sized for future roof area, helping avoid excavation, grading changes and re-permitting during expansion. Dock and truck circulation strategies incorporate structural knockouts and phased traffic planning to maintain shipping continuity as new square footage is added.

The Growth-Ready Facility Planning approach aligns process engineering, utilities, building systems, packaging integration and construction from the outset. This multidisciplinary coordination enables earlier identification of code-limited spaces, infrastructure bottlenecks and site constraints that can otherwise surface late in the project lifecycle.

Manufacturers can engage Dennis Group’s Growth-Ready Facility Planning approach during early master planning for greenfield projects or as part of pre-expansion assessments for existing facilities.