Theegarten-Pactec Debuts FPC6 Flow Wrapper

Theegarten-Pactec has launched FPC6, a flow-wrapping machine designed to meet the requirements of manufacturers of chocolate, confectionery, cereal and protein bars, and functional foods and snacks.

With the FPC6, Theegarten-Pactec aims to strengthen its expertise in flow-wrap packaging. The new generation of machines focuses stable, reliable and sustainable efficiency throughout the entire life cycle. With the new machine, the company is also implementing an automated system from a single source, which transfers the flow packs directly to the BLM high-performance cartoner developed in-house.

The FPC6 processes a variety of product formats without major retooling and offers several sealing types – cold sealing, heat sealing and cut-seam welding for water-soluble films. An integrated preheating section also enables processing of sensitive materials such as paper or recyclable mono films, even in high-performance operation.

The FPC6 was designed to make machine operation largely independent of the operators’ qualifications and experience level. Theegarten-Pactec’s goal is to enable customers to operate their systems independently, reliably and efficiently in times of skilled labor shortages. A key factor is the improved identification of error causes and their effects. Enhanced visualizations on the touch panel and graphic replacement images provide operators with targeted support in systematic troubleshooting, even if the cause and the fault are physically separated.

Additionally, ‘flying splice’ technology eliminates previously required steps such as precise threading and sticking on a double-sided adhesive strip. A roll prepared with adhesive tape can be placed on the machine; no further steps or special precautions are necessary. Correct positioning, alignment and feeding are carried out automatically. Furthermore, roll changes can be completed without reducing speed, even at packaging speeds of 150 m/min. ‘Flying Splice’ increases both process reliability and system availability with minimal training requirements.

The FPC6’s web edge control also allows the course of the film web to be adjusted directly on the HMI. Old and new values are automatically stored in the recipe management system. Manual settings that were previously necessary are no longer required, and the original target value is retained.

The FPC6’s packaging material unwinding system is also designed for maximum process stability and ease of use. The tension of the film tube at the forming shaft – i.e. where the film is formed around the product – can be adjusted via the HMI. The FPC6 also features automatic print image control in the longitudinal seal. In this area, the packaging material is already relaxed, so that a sensor can detect whether the print image position is still correct. In the event of deviations, the operator can finetune the film tension directly on the HMI.

The FPC6 is designed both as a stand-alone solution and as part of an integrated system solution. The flow packs can be transferred directly to the high-performance BLM cartoner. From the unpackaged product to the carton, everything comes from a single source: including distribution systems, storage and feed components. The entire process is fully automated without the need for manual intervention. This increases hygiene and process reliability, reduces personnel costs and minimizes interface risks within the line. The FPC6 can also be integrated into higher-level production and maintenance concepts via the SweetConnect digitalization platform.