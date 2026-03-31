Cargill to Expand Malaysia Edible Oil Facility

Cargill is expanding its edible oil plant in Port Klang, Malaysia with a new specialty fats production line.

The company says the multi-million-dollar investment will broaden its global portfolio with more comprehensive specialty fat products and strengthen its overall food solutions offerings, enabling customers to develop chocolate confectionery, bakery and dairy products tailored to diverse market and consumer needs.

The expanded facility in Port Klang enables advanced palm oil processes, producing a range of cocoa butter equivalents, low-trans fatty acid cocoa butter replacers and specialty fats for chocolate confectionery, frying, baking or fillings applications.

“The new production line at our Port Klang facility supports customers with reliable access to high-quality, versatile specialty fats,” says Kashan Rashid, vice president and managing director, Cargill’s Food Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. “As food producers navigate evolving cocoa and ingredient markets, our expanded specialty fats portfolio provides an alternative solution with greater flexibility to optimize formulations while maintaining consistent taste and texture. This strengthens our ability to work with chocolate, confectionery, bakery and dairy customers as a trusted supplier and innovation partner.”

Cargill says the plant expansion enhances its specialty fats portfolio with a range of solutions under its existing brands:

Coconera: Cargill’s cocoa butter equivalent designed for a range of chocolate applications, from coatings for praline shells, nuts, and wafers to molding chocolate.

Cargill’s cocoa butter equivalent designed for a range of chocolate applications, from coatings for praline shells, nuts, and wafers to molding chocolate. Olinera NH: Cargill’s non-hydrogenated, non-tempered cocoa butter replacer solution that delivers richer cocoa flavor through its compatibility with cocoa butter and other fats.

Cargill’s non-hydrogenated, non-tempered cocoa butter replacer solution that delivers richer cocoa flavor through its compatibility with cocoa butter and other fats. Ocolna: Cargill's specialty fat for chocolate spreads and soft fillings. Ocolna delivers glossy appearance, smooth texture and stable performance with flavor release. With less than 1% trans fat and reduced risk of oil separation, it ensures soft, flowable spreads and fillings that remain consistent across a wide temperature range.

Cargill's specialty fat for chocolate spreads and soft fillings. Ocolna delivers glossy appearance, smooth texture and stable performance with flavor release. With less than 1% trans fat and reduced risk of oil separation, it ensures soft, flowable spreads and fillings that remain consistent across a wide temperature range. CremoFLEX: Offers a range of filling fats designed for bakery and confectionery with less than 1% tran fat, giving manufacturers the flexibility to create premium, indulgent recipes with consistent quality.

Beyond strengthening its existing portfolio, Cargill is introducing new brands with semi-customized specialty fat blends to help customers respond to shifting market needs:

Cargill Bakefry: A frying fat designed for foodservice and quick-service restaurant operators, delivering frying stability and reduced oil weeping to help fried products, such as donuts, maintain quality from fryer to consumer.

A frying fat designed for foodservice and quick-service restaurant operators, delivering frying stability and reduced oil weeping to help fried products, such as donuts, maintain quality from fryer to consumer. Cargill Bakefill: A specialty fat for fillings such as buttercream and bakery cream, helping cakes stay moist by keeping syrup and fat well emulsified, reducing separation and improving filling stability for consistent quality.

Cargill operates two edible oil facilities in Malaysia that play a central role in its global specialty fats operations, supplying customers across Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These operations are supported by global sourcing of palm-based and specialty oils such as shea.

The Port Klang site is the first within Cargill’s global edible oils network to deploy specialty fats processing technology, strengthening its capability to deliver a broader and more diverse product portfolio. Cargill’s Lipid R&D center, also located at the Port Klang plant, enables rapid product and process development with customers, supported by analytical capabilities, performance evaluation and optimization.

This expansion builds on a prior $20 million dollar investment in 2020 to expand and modernize the same facility.