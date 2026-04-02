GALLO Acquires Four Roses Bourbon from Kirin Holdings

GALLO has finalized an agreement with Kirin Holdings to acquire Four Roses Bourbon, bringing the American bourbon brand back under U.S. family ownership for the first time in 83 years.

GALLO says Four Roses, known for its 10 distinct bourbon recipes, will strengthen its global presence in the premium spirits category and increases its footprint in Europe and Japan. As the brand joins GALLO's family, the company is committed to continuity across liquid, production, traditions and people. Four Roses' existing team will remain in place, including Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

"Four Roses is one of the most respected bourbons in the world — defined by heritage and craftsmanship – and Kirin was instrumental in re-establishing the brand as a premium straight whiskey in the U.S.," says Britt West, chief commercial officer of GALLO. "GALLO has more than five decades of expertise in spirits distillation, maturation and brand building. We are committed to upholding Four Roses' quality and building the brand as a cornerstone of our portfolio through increased consumer and trade engagement, innovation and global expansion."

With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, Four Roses is available in more than 83 countries.

"This is an incredibly exciting chapter for Four Roses and a meaningful milestone in our 138-year history," Elliott adds. "From the beginning, GALLO demonstrated deep respect and appreciation for the brand. As we join the GALLO family, we are energized by the alignment in values and the long-term vision they bring. With their support, we're well positioned to build on our momentum while staying true to the quality and character that have guided us for generations."

UBS Investment Bank acted as exclusive financial advisor to Kirin Holdings and GALLO was advised by Jefferies in connection with the transaction. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.