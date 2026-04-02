Sesajal to Open $30M Facility in Texas

Sesajal, a Mexican manufacturer of edible oils, will invest $30 million to build a production facility and warehouse in Temple, Texas.

The 50,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility will be located on 13 acres in Temple's Industrial Park and is expected to break ground in mid-2026, with a completion anticipated in mid-2027. Once operational, Sesajal will employ 54 full-time team members.

The Temple facility will operate as a refinery, bottling facility and distribution center serving customers across the United States and international markets. The company manufactures food products for private labels and prominent brands and serves major retailers across multiple markets.

"Choosing Temple was a strategic decision,” says Iñigo González, Sesajal's executive chairman. “Its exceptional location and talented community will drive major growth opportunities."

Founded in Mexico, Sesajal Group brings more than 35 years of experience in food manufacturing. The company manufactures products including vegetable oils, oilseeds, powders, creams and spreads, with a focus on sustainably grown and processed farm-to-table ingredients. Sesajal's global footprint now spans 32 countries and more than 2,000 employees.

The company also works closely with agricultural communities in Mexico through supplier development programs that promote regenerative farming practices, strengthen local economies and support the production of high-quality raw ingredients.

"The food production industry continues to evolve as consumer demand grows for healthier, high-quality ingredients," says Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. "Companies in this industry depend on strong logistics networks and proximity to major consumer markets to move products efficiently across the country. Sesajal's investment highlights Temple's strategic location at the center of four of the nation's fastest-growing regions and our ability to support companies that are producing and distributing food products for customers nationwide."