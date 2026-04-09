California’s Valley Milk LLC Forms Fransico Foods from Rizo-Lopez Foods Assets

Valley Milk, LLC, a California dairy ingredient producer founded by multi-generational Central Valley dairy families, nutritionists and veterinarians, has formed Francisco Foods, LLC, a new entity that has acquired substantially all assets of Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. out of bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California.

Francisco Foods, LLC is a joint venture majority-owned by Valley Milk, LLC, with the Rizo family retaining a meaningful ownership stake through Rilosa, LLC, an entity controlled by Edwin and Ivan Rizo, founders of Rizo-Lopez Foods.

"This partnership is a natural extension of Valley Milk's commitment to the Central Valley community and the dairy industry," says Damien Caton, CEO of Valley Milk, LLC. "We are proud to work alongside the Rizo family to bring quality Hispanic-style dairy products back to consumers who have long valued this brand, and we are fully committed to building something stronger and more resilient for the long run."

While Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. will cease to exist, its workforce and customer base remain. The Tío Francisco brand will continue producing and serving its line of Hispanic-style cheeses and cream products.

"The Tío Francisco brand was built on family, craft, and a deep connection to the Hispanic community, and that will never change," says Edwin Rizo, co-founder of Rizo-Lopez Foods. "Partnering with Valley Milk gives us the foundation to come back stronger, and I am confident that our customers and partners will see and feel that difference from day one."

Valley Milk's facility in Turlock, California was named FOOD ENGINEERING's 2019 Plant of the Year.