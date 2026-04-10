DG Foods to Expand Mississippi Poultry Plant

Poultry processing and portioning company DG Foods has launched a $1.19 million expansion of its operations in Hazlehurst, Mississippi.

DG Foods’ operations include deboning, tender portioning and other custom processing services. The company’s expansion involves installing new automated chicken nugget portioning equipment, which will allow DG Foods to expand its nugget capacity to meet increased customer and consumer demand.

DG Foods opened its original 55,000-sq.-ft. facility in 2004 and currently employs approximately 375 people. The company plans to fill 32 new positions across two shifts of 16 workers each, with the second shift scheduled to begin in mid-May.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Copiah County also is assisting with the project.

“DG Foods is grateful for the support from the Mississippi Development Authority,” says DG Foods CEO Chris Carter. “This partnership has played an important role in our growth, and we appreciate the opportunity to work together on this project. We are excited to invest further in our Hazlehurst operations, strengthen our capabilities with new technology and create additional jobs for the community we call home.”