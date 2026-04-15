Winland Foods to Expand Missouri Pasta Facility

Winland Foods is expanding its St. Louis facility, investing $38.5 million and creating 25 new jobs.

The company’s St. Louis plant produces egg pasta, manicotti and jumbo shells. The facility’s expansion will increase its ability to produce and package its jumbo shell products. The location currently employs more than 100 workers.

The expanded production at Winland’s St. Louis facility is set to become operational this fall.

“This investment will add significant capacity to our local facility,” says Bob Chapin, previously St. Louis plant manager and recently promoted to technical operations manager for Winland Foods. “Our passion for producing high-quality food starts with our manufacturing process, and here in St. Louis, we have all the ingredients for success. We look forward to continued growth here moving forward.”

Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Winland Foods operates 17 production facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

For this expansion, Winland Foods will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

“Missouri is proud to support companies like Winland Foods as they continue to invest in our state and strengthen our manufacturing sector,” says Governor Mike Kehoe. “This expansion in St. Louis not only reinforces our reputation as a hub for food production and innovation but also creates meaningful opportunities for Missourians. We look forward to their continued success and the positive impact this project will bring to the region and our statewide economy.”