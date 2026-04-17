NETZSCH Debuts NEMO R. My Magnetically Coupled Pump

NETZSCH Pumps & Systems has launched NEMO R. MY Magnetically Coupled Pump, a pump designed to serve industries requiring leak-free pumping solutions.

While mechanical seals are widely used and are a proven method of preventing leakage in pump systems, the failure of a mechanical seal system leads to a seal leak. The NEMO R. MY Magnetically Coupled Pump features a hermetically sealed design, eliminating the risk of leakage. The pump utilizes a magnetic coupling to transmit torque, ensuring a completely sealed and robust system. This design enhances safety and reliability, making it ideal for handling aggressive, toxic or abrasive product.

Engineered for versatility, the NEMO R. MY Magnetically Coupled Pump can handle a range of viscosities, from low-viscosity fluids to highly viscous, shear-sensitive substances. The pump provides continuous, pressure-stable and low-pulsation conveyance, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

The NEMO MY Magnetically Coupled Pump offers a maintenance-free sealing system. The magnetic coupling eliminates the need for constant sealing pressure and fluid level monitoring. This pump, specifically designed for handling slurries, can manage products with viscosities up to 20,000 cps. The pump is also compliant with ATEX and can be used in potentially explosive atmospheres without problems.