Sesotec Introduces INTUITY NEX Metal Detection System

Sesotec is launching INTUITY NEX, a metal detection system that aims to combine detection accuracy, artificial intelligence, optimized hygiene standards and maximum user-friendliness.

INTUITY NEX features four search frequencies that operate in parallel, delivering enhanced detection accuracy — especially in challenging food industry applications such as sliced packaged bread with metal clips.

The system also offers advanced AI features with THiNK, Sesotec’s AI software for foreign body detection, which makes it more precise and stable.

Additionally, INTUITY NEX features a new coil design that combines an optimized housing construction with the highest hygiene standards, meeting IP66 and IP69K protection classes. This makes the INTUITY NEX ideal for applications with intensive cleaning cycles, such as in the meat industry. A capacitive touchscreen and intuitive user interface ensure user-friendly operation. Features such as gesture control and remote visualization enable efficient, location-independent management.

The INTUITY NEX can be flexibly and quickly integrated into existing production lines. Modern interfaces such as OPC-UA, MQTT, or REST-API ensure seamless connectivity to digital production environments.

Complementing the detection system, Sesotec introduces a newly developed conveyor belt designed specifically for hygiene-sensitive applications, supporting the demands of modern food production. Examples include processing unpackaged fresh/frozen fish or chicken breast fillets.

“With INTUITY NEX, Sesotec emphasizes its commitment to providing leading technology for maximum product and process safety, laying the foundation for the next generation of intelligent metal detectors,” says Thomas Hellgermann, food product manager, Sesotec.