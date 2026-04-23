Ferrara Candy Company Plans $675M South Carolina Plant

Ferrara Candy Company, a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil and Europe, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operation in Orangeburg County.

The company's $675 million investment is projected to create 1,000 manufacturing and corporate jobs over the next 10 years.

"Our new Orangeburg facility represents a major step forward in transforming Ferrara's manufacturing scale and capability, positioning the company for long-term global leadership," said Marco Capurso, CEO at Ferrara. "We are excited about the opportunity to inspire sweetness in the Palmetto State, and we are grateful to the leadership of Governor McMaster, Secretary Lightsey and their teams, and the Orangeburg County officials, in their partnership and effort to bring us to South Carolina."

Ferrara's new operation will be located at Highway 21 and Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, where the company plans to construct a 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility including processing and packaging, a warehouse for raw and pack materials, and an administrative office.

The investment will support Ferrara's high level of consumer demand and strengthen its position as a leader in sugar confections.

The first production lines in the new facility are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2029.

Headquartered in Chicago for 118 years, Ferrara operates a network of more than 30 facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,400 people.

Its products are sold in over 60 countries and span a portfolio of more than 40 iconic brands including NERDS, SweeTARTS, Laffy Taffy, Trolli, Brach's, Jelly Belly in the U.S., Terry's and Carambar in Europe, and Dori in Brazil. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company.