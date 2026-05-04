Akona Process Solutions Debuts Rotary Batch Mixer

Akona Process Solutions has launched its Rotary Batch Mixer, expanding its mixing and blending portfolio with a batch solution engineered for consistent blend quality, gentle material handling and simplified sanitation across dry bulk processing environments.

The machine utilizes a gravity-driven rotary tumbling process rather than internal paddles, ribbons or agitators. This low-shear mixing method minimizes particle damage, segregation and heat generation, while achieving uniform blends in short cycle times, including applications involving minor or trace ingredients.

The Rotary Batch Mixer features a shaft-free internal geometry with no submerged seals or agitator components. This design reduces maintenance requirements and allows for faster, more effective cleaning between batches, supporting higher uptime and improved batch-to-batch repeatability.

“From an engineering standpoint, the Rotary Batch Mixer was designed to remove common sources of maintenance and variability found in traditional batch mixers,” says Matt Banowetz, VP engineering and product development at Akona Process Solutions. “By relying on controlled vessel rotation and internal mixing flights, we’re able to deliver consistent blending while reducing mechanical complexity, cleaning time and product loss.”

Suitable for processing dry powders, granules, pellets and fragile or friable materials, it is used across industries, including food and bakery, nutraceuticals, coffee, spice blends, agricultural products, plastics and chemical powders.

The Rotary Batch Mixer is available in multiple capacities and can be configured to meet specific process requirements. Optional features include liquid spray systems for coating or flavor addition, load cells for batch weight verification, dust-tight inlet and discharge valves, and PLC-ready controls for integration into automated production lines.