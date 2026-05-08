UPM, Michelman and BOBST Join Forces on Paper Food Packaging

UPM Specialty Materials, Michelman and BOBST have joined forces to develop two validated paper-based packaging concepts for brands navigating the EU packaging rules, such as the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD).

By combining fiber-based materials, bio-based coatings and coating line expertise, the three companies have built ready-to-implement structures that deliver barrier performance and heat sealability over a wide sealing window.

“Fulfilling strict expectations demands scalable solutions,” says Mika Uusikartano, senior manager, product portfolio management, UPM Specialty Materials. “Our base papers are developed to support co-creation and reduce unnecessary complexity. Combining them with the right chemistry enables partners to arrive at fit for purpose packaging solutions faster.”

The concepts combine UPM’s packaging papers with Michelman’s bio-based coating solutions and BOBST application know-how to deliver functional performance while supporting recyclability, and where relevant, compostability across selected applications.

“There is a growing market demand for SUPD-compliant packaging solutions,” says Iulia Mihai, senior scientist at Michelman. “At the same time, barrier performance must remain equivalent to existing market solutions and proposed materials must be fully compatible with current packaging lines, without the need for major equipment modifications.”

From an implementation perspective, the collaboration takes into account process requirements and runnability to support efficient industrial production.

“When materials and application parameters are developed together, packaging converters can implement new solutions more easily while achieving stable performance and production efficiency,” says Luca Nespolo, competence center manager, BOBST.

The collaboration showcases two solution concepts. The first concept supports SUPD-compliant paper packaging for applications such as tea bags, oatmeal and sugar stick packs, incorporating bio-based coatings that impart moisture and mineral oil barriers, along with heat sealability. Packets and wrappers are among the product categories in the scope of the EU's SUPD, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of certain plastic products that are used once and discarded.

The second concept is designed for applications requiring an improved oxygen barrier level, such as single pack cookies and chocolate, while enabling lower coat weights and improved material efficiency.