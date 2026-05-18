Volkmann USA Introduces Containment Bulk Bag Unloader

Volkmann USA has unveiled a containment bulk bag unloader.

Designed as a closed, sealed system, the containment bulk bag unloader enables one operator to transfer toxic, ignitable, allergenic and other hazardous materials from bulk bags, sacks and flexible intermediate bulk containers into a downstream process safely and automatically. Risk of dangerous contact with the material and dust release into the workplace are virtually eliminated, along with the risk of contamination due to exposure to the environment.

Ideal for emptying allergenic products with gluten, peanuts and soy, the containment bag emptying station features dust-tight docking and a built-in glove box that permit safe, hands-on access to the bag and spout inside the tie box. Untying and readying the big bag for complete discharge are easily done while the operator remains isolated from the material throughout the process. The bulk bag unloading system integrates easily with Volkmann pneumatic vacuum conveyors to provide downstream material transfer without compromising containment.

The containment big bag unloader is manufactured in a choice of all-stainless steel or carbon steel and may be custom-configured to accommodate nearly any available space, application or regulatory requirement. Bag massagers, vibrators, lump breakers and a variety of accessories are offered as options.