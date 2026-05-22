ABB Introduces IE6 Hyper-Efficiency SynRM Motor

ABB has unveiled an IE6 Hyper-Efficiency motor certified to ATEX and IECEx requirements for use in hazardous areas.

The new IE6 Increased safety motor, based on ABB's magnet- and rare earth- free synchronous reluctance (SynRM) technology, offers up to 60% lower energy losses than the IE3 induction motors commonly used in Zones 1 and 2. This allows operators to improve energy efficiency and avoid carbon emissions in industries where gas, vapor or dust might be present, such as food and beverage.

The IE6 SynRM increased safety motor is certified for use with variable speed drives (VSDs) to offer accurate control and high efficiency throughout the whole speed range, even at partial loads.

"In its Energy Efficiency report 2025, the IEA highlights the pressing need to make sustainable technology available as an affordable choice, and that is central to ABB's own Engineered to Outrun philosophy," says Stefan Floeck, president, IEC LV Motors, ABB. "With the world's first IE6 Hyper-Efficiency SynRM motor for hazardous areas, we now have the ideal solution for customers who must drive down their operating expenses while meeting stringent sustainability targets."

The new IE6 SynRM increased safety motor covers ratings from 110 kW, with IE5 versions available for up to 90 kW. As well as increased reliability and reduced maintenance, SynRM technology enables a more cost-effective installation. In Zone 1, cooler running can allow the use of an Increased safety SynRM motor where a flameproof motor with a special enclosure would be the traditional choice. Furthermore, in Zone 2, the improved loadability of SynRM motors enables more power from the same size as an equivalent induction motor. This could enable a smaller, lower-cost motor to fulfil the same duty.