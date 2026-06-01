IFF to Sell Food Ingredients Business to CVC Capital Partners

IFF has entered into an agreement to sell its Food Ingredients business to funds advised by CVC Capital Partners for $4.3 billion.

As part of the transaction, IFF has chosen to retain an approximately 10% minority equity interest in the business, or approximately $200 million, permitting continued collaboration and cooperation between IFF and Food Ingredients and allowing IFF and its shareholders to participate in future value creation under its new ownership.

IFF says the transaction marks a significant step in its portfolio transformation and is expected to strengthen the company’s focus on its innovation-driven businesses: Taste, Scent, and Health & Biosciences.

“This transaction represents an important strategic milestone in our ongoing portfolio optimization initiative, allowing us to further concentrate resources on our higher-growth, higher-margin segments,” says Erik Fyrwald, CEO of IFF. “By simplifying our portfolio to where we can create the greatest value, IFF will accelerate innovation, drive investment in R&D, and further integrate our biotechnology and naturals capabilities more effectively across our global platform. Importantly, by retaining a minority stake in Food Ingredients, we will continue to participate in the future upside of a strong business under dedicated ownership. This transaction creates substantial value for shareholders while positioning IFF to drive sustained, profitable long-term growth.”

IFF’s Food Ingredients business includes texturants, emulsifiers, plant-based solutions, and other specialty ingredients serving multinational food and beverage customers. In 2025, the Food Ingredients business generated nearly $3.1 billion in annual sales and approximately $430 million of EBITDA.

“We are proud of the strong market positions, customer relationships, and talented team that have made Food Ingredients a strong business,” Fyrwald says. “We are confident CVC is the right owner for its next chapter and that this transaction creates significant value for IFF shareholders while giving Food Ingredients an excellent platform for future success.”

“We are delighted to welcome IFF’s Food Ingredients business to CVC’s U.S. portfolio,” adds Lorne Somerville, managing partner and co-head of North American private equity at CVC. “The business has built a strong position in an attractive, resilient sector supported by long-term growth trends, including increasing global food consumption and demand for clean-label products. Its global reach and proprietary technical capabilities provide a clear competitive advantage, and we see significant opportunity for continued growth.”

Over the last several years, has divested 13 non-core businesses, generating nearly $10 billion in gross proceeds, which have supported balance sheet improvement and reinvestment in the company’s highest-return businesses.

Upon completion of the Food Ingredients transaction, IFF will be centered on three market-leading businesses serving end markets its says are supported by long-term megatrends in health, well-being, food and sustainability. Each business is well positioned for strong revenue and EBITDA growth opportunities and powered by shared naturals and biosciences capabilities:

Taste: Unique, technology-enabled flavor solutions for global food and beverage customers

Scent: Leading positions in fine fragrance, consumer fragrance across personal and home care categories, and fragrance ingredients

Health & Biosciences: Innovation-led solutions spanning probiotics, enzymes, cultures and bioactive health ingredients

IFF expects to receive net cash proceeds of approximately $3.8 billion at closing, reflecting the rolled-over equity, customary purchase price adjustments, costs incurred to stand up and carve out the business and taxes. The company intends to prioritize use of proceeds toward debt reduction, share repurchases and reinvestment in high-growth opportunities.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2027, subject to applicable information and/or consultation requirements and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, where required. As part of the retained 10% equity interest, IFF will also hold a board seat in the new company.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (lead) and BofA Securities are serving as IFF’s financial advisors, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP & Affiliates is serving as legal advisor.



