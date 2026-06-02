SunOpta Invests $25M in Fruit Snack Line Expansion

SunOpta has expanded its production line for better-for-you fruit snacks at its facility in Omak, Washington to meet increased customer demand.

The expansion represents an investment of over $25 million and is expected to increase fruit snacks production capacity by 25%.

“Demand for better for you fruit snacks continues to accelerate, and this expansion positions us to meet that momentum head on,” says SunOpta CEO Brian Kocher. “By investing in our existing footprint and capabilities, we’re strengthening our ability to support customers with the scale, flexibility and reliability they need today and well into the future.”

In recent years, consumers have increasingly sought snacks made with real fruit and no artificial colors. SunOpta’s fruit snacks use an apple base and juice concentrates from strawberries, blueberries, lemon, pomegranate and other fruits and vegetables to achieve flavor and color. The snacks are produced in accessible formats including bits, twists, “sandwiches” and strips.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, SunOpta operates seven manufacturing facilities in six markets, with fruit snacks production on both North American coasts. SunOpta employs more than 260 people in Omak, where teams manufacture natural and organic fruit snacks that are sold through retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels.

SunOpta’s R&D team develops fruit snacks with as few as five real fruit ingredients, no high-fructose corn syrup, and none of the U.S. Big 9 allergens. SunOpta offers options that range from classic berry flavors to tropical and seasonal varieties while continuing to innovate across flavors, textures and formats to meet evolving consumer preferences.

“Our fruit snacks platform reflects what SunOpta does best: combining innovation, quality and operational excellence at scale,” Kocher adds. “This expansion reinforces our leadership in the category and our commitment to helping customers grow with confidence.”

SunOpta recently joined the Refresco family through an acquisition that supports future growth across the U.S. co-manufacturer’s facilities and broadens its ability to meet evolving customer needs in beverages, plant-based beverages and better-for-you products.