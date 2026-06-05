Lamb Weston to Close Production Facility in The Netherlands

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will close its production facility in Broekhuizenvorst, the Netherlands.

The company says the move, which is part of its broader “Focus to Win” strategy, aims to align its global supply chain footprint with evolving market conditions.

“These actions are part of our commitment to ensure the long-term resilience and competitiveness of our global supply chain network,” says Sylvia Wilks, chief supply chain officer of Lamb Weston. “While this is a very difficult step, particularly given the strong commitment of our Broekhuizenvorst team, it is necessary to position us to improve our operational efficiency and better align our manufacturing footprint with customer needs.”

Lamb Weston will initiate a formal consultation process with the Works Council, in accordance with Dutch regulations. The company says it is committed to conducting this process in an open and constructive manner and will communicate further details following its completion.

The company plans to support the approximate 110 affected team members throughout the process.

In January, Lamb Weston announced plans to “temporarily curtail a line” in the Netherlands alongside the closure of its plant in Munro, Argentina. Production there was moved to Lamb Weston’s new, 40,000-square-meter facility in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

In 2024, Lamb Weston opened a production facility in Kruiningen, the Netherlands, roughly 195 km (121 miles) from Broekhuizenvorst.