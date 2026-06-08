ROSS Showcases 42N-18 Ribbon Blender

ROSS Ribbon Blenders are engineered to deliver precise, uniform blending of powders, granules and dry bulk solids across a range of industries. The ROSS Model 42N-18 is designed for efficient atmospheric blending of free-flowing materials and has a maximum working capacity of 18 ft3 with a 22 ft3 full holding capacity.

A solid double ribbon agitator, powered by a 7.5 HP TEFC motor, delivers blending at speeds up to approximately 47 RPM with variable speed control down to 5 RPM. Designed for center discharge, the agitator is supported by heavy-duty anti-friction bearings and fitted with two-piece stainless steel stuffing boxes featuring adjustable and replaceable braided Teflon packing.

Fabricated from Type 304 stainless steel with an 80-grit interior finish, the mixing trough includes a two-piece hinged cover with quick disconnect pin hinges, FDA-compliant silicone gasket, and NEMA 12 safety interlock switches for dust-tight operation and safe access during cleaning and maintenance. A removable Type 304 stainless steel safety grate allows operation with the cover open while providing the appropriate operator protection.

To support dispersion of minor ingredients and reduce agglomerates, this blender is equipped with a high-speed stainless-steel chopper mounted on the top sidewall at a 45-degree angle. The four bladed chopper operates at speeds up to 1,800 RPM and is powered by a 5 HP TEFC motor to ensure efficient dispersion and improved batch consistency.

A pneumatically operated 4-inch dust-tight knife gate valve enables controlled discharge and simplified cleanout, while support legs provide 48-inch clearance beneath the discharge valve for downstream material handling. A load cell system rated for 4,000 lbs. supports accurate batch weighing and process monitoring. Operator controls include start/stop functionality, variable speed adjustment, forward/reverse operation and digital monitoring of speed and motor load for each agitator, along with two handed pushbutton controls for the discharge valve.