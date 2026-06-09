CRISP POWER to Open $15M Production Facility

CRISP POWER Protein Pretzels has invested $15 million in a production facility in Stafford, Texas, serving as the brand's domestic manufacturing hub.

The move marks a shift in CRISP POWER's U.S. expansion strategy, going from an import-based model to stateside production to meet accelerating consumer and retailer demand.

"The U.S. market has validated everything we set out to do,” says Gilad Zilberberg, founder and CEO of CRISP POWER. “Consumers are actively looking for snacks that deliver real protein and real fiber without compromise, and the retail response has confirmed there's serious appetite for what we've built. Bringing production stateside lets us move faster, respond to demand in real time and get a fresher product to the people who want it.”

The Texas facility comes roughly two years after CRISP POWER's 2024 U.S. launch, during which product was imported from Israel, where it is produced by Meir Bagel, a bakery acquired by Zilberberg in 2000. Under Zilberberg's leadership, the brand has achieved triple-digit year-over-year growth.

CRISP POWER built its initial U.S. momentum among digital-first shoppers, earning a following through its direct-to-consumer channel, Amazon and TikTok Shop before expanding into brick-and-mortar retail. That early digital traction generated repeat purchases and laid the foundation for the brand's move into major retail chains.

This spring, Fresh Thyme launched 7-oz. bags across all core flavors in the brand's largest format test to date; Wegmans expanded with Cheddar and Flamin' Crunch; Market Basket introduced branded shipper displays; H-E-B rolled out three SKUs across Texas; and Hy-Vee expanded both its 1.75-oz. and 7-oz. lineups. CRISP POWER is now available at more than 3,000 locations nationwide.

CRISP POWER's Protein Pretzels deliver up to 28 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 6 grams of net carbs per 1.75-oz. bag. The brand's lineup includes Everything, Sea Salt, Sesame, Cinnamon Crunch, Cheddar and Flamin' Crunch.

With the Texas facility operational, CRISP POWER aims to accelerate distribution and support new retail and digital partnerships.