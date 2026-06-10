E.A. Bonelli + Associates Names Aaron J. Abert as Plant Support Director

E.A. Bonelli + Associates, a Stratus Team company, has named Aaron J. Abert as plant support director.

In this role, Abert will lead the development and direction of the company’s plant support division, strengthening a service area that has grown out of E.A. Bonelli + Associates’ aim to help clients improve, maintain and optimize facility performance.

Abert brings more than 20 years of experience across engineering, maintenance, operations and supply chain leadership. Throughout his career, he has led large multidisciplinary teams, managed complex engineering and maintenance environments, and delivered operational improvements across multiple facilities. His background includes oversight of maintenance and facilities across manufacturing and distribution sites, responsibility for significant operating budgets, and leadership of large engineering and maintenance teams.

Abert brings deep experience in equipment reliability, predictive and preventive maintenance, energy efficiency and facility performance, with a focus on continuous improvement. His work includes improving uptime, implementing structured maintenance strategies, leading capital projects and supporting operational transformation, with technical expertise aligned to the company’s plant support services across facility systems, safety, structural and operational evaluations.

E.A. Bonelli + Associates’ plant support services help clients maintain, evaluate and improve facility performance with a focus on reliability, compliance and long-term operational success. Services include facility assessments, system evaluations, code and insurance reviews, sanitary analyses, energy-efficiency recommendations, and structural and building-envelope evaluations, often evolving into long-term partnerships.

“E.A. Bonelli + Associates has built its reputation on delivering thoughtful, technically sound solutions that support our clients’ operations at every stage,” says Scott Savage, president of E.A. Bonelli + Associates. “Aaron’s experience enhances our ability to scale those capabilities in a more focused and deliberate way. Combined with the strength and resources of Stratus, this appointment represents a natural progression of our work, enabling us to deliver that same high standard of service with greater depth, expanded capabilities and increased capacity.”

For more than six decades, E.A. Bonelli + Associates has combined a client-focused approach with expertise in food safety, facility design and process integration. The company’s experience spans FDA, USDA, PMO, SQF and BRC requirements, as well as ISO standards for cleanroom air cycling and sanitation, with projects ranging from targeted remodels to large-scale expansions and new facilities nationwide.

By dedicating leadership and resources to plant support services, E.A. Bonelli + Associates aims to increase its capacity to serve more clients, support a greater volume of projects, and further strengthen its expertise and service offerings through Stratus.