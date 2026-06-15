Rychiger to Showcase End-of-Line Automation Solutions at Automate

Rychiger is inviting Automate 2026 attendees to experience end-of-line automation solutions at Booth N30022.

As manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve throughput, address labor challenges and enhance operational efficiency, Rychiger aims to help companies optimize their operations through intelligent automation solutions that connect assembly processes with high-performance end-of-line packaging systems.

Rychiger will demonstrate how manufacturers can create more efficient, connected production environments by integrating automation throughout the manufacturing process — from assembly to final packaging.

As a key focus of this year's exhibit, Rychiger will showcase solutions designed to improve packaging efficiency, reduce manual labor, and maximize production output.

Tray Packing

Case Packing

Cartoning

Palletizing

End-of-Line System Integration

Turnkey Packaging Automation Solutions

Attendees can also discover how Rychiger's integrated approach to automation helps manufacturers: