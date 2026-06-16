APV Expands Line of Pilot 4T Homogenizers

APV has expanded its Pilot 4T Homogenizer line with the introduction of the High-Pressure Pilot 4T and the Pilot 4T Ready-to-Run (R2R) Skid configuration.

The latest additions offer customers the ability to validate more demanding formulations and move from delivery to pilot testing faster without compromising scalability or repeatability.

The APV Pilot 4T is a compact, versatile pilot unit and helps processors bridge laboratory testing and production scale processing. Processors are facing increasing pressure to shorten development cycles, validate more complex recipes and reduce risk before investing in full production lines. These expanded APV Pilot 4T platform helps customers generate more complete, repeatable pilot data and transition to production scale homogenizers with greater confidence:

High Pressure Pilot 4T: Expands into higher pressure applications with a new 1,000 bar model. This supports more demanding emulsions, dispersions and particle size reduction studies across food, beverage, personal care, biotech, pharmaceutical and specialty chemical markets, while maintaining the same control philosophy and scalability customers rely on.

Expands into higher pressure applications with a new 1,000 bar model. This supports more demanding emulsions, dispersions and particle size reduction studies across food, beverage, personal care, biotech, pharmaceutical and specialty chemical markets, while maintaining the same control philosophy and scalability customers rely on. Pilot 4T Ready-to-Run Skid: Addresses speed and simplicity. The fully integrated, factory-assembled skid combines the homogenizer with auxiliary components and controls into a single, compact pilot system. By eliminating the need to source, install and integrate separate equipment, customers can move from delivery to testing faster, with reduced setup time and integration risk.

“When we introduced the Pilot 4T, the goal was to help customers generate reliable, real-world pilot performance that translates to production,” says Con O’Driscoll, global products manager – dispersion products, ITT Flow Technologies. “With the addition of high-pressure capability and a ready-to-run skid, we’re extending that platform to remove even more barriers to confident scaleup, whether that’s tougher formulations or faster pilot deployment.”