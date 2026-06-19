Körber Introduces STEPLogic Tracker for Food Traceability

Körber has launched the STEPLogic Tracker, a food traceability solution designed to help food companies prepare for the FDA's Food Traceability Rule under FSMA Section 204.

STEPLogic Tracker is designed to help companies capture, manage and retrieve critical traceability information in support of stronger recordkeeping and faster access to records when they are needed within the 24-hour recall timeline as defined by the FDA. Built for the realities of day-to-day food operations, the solution gives teams a way to manage traceability workflows and food genealogy tied to receiving, transformation and shipping.

The FDA's Food Traceability Rule establishes additional recordkeeping requirements for foods on the Food Traceability List and requires covered entities to make records available to FDA within 24 hours of request, or within a reasonable time to which FDA has agreed. The rule is built around Critical Tracking Events and Key Data Elements linked to the relevant traceability lot code, making lot-level recordkeeping and record retrieval central to readiness efforts. FDA's compliance date is July 20, 2028.

"Food companies need traceability processes that are practical, organized and easier to manage in real operating environments," says Matthew Deep, director, product and services consulting, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "STEPLogic Tracker is designed to help teams bring more structure to traceability recordkeeping and improve how critical information is organized and retrieved. The platform is purpose-built for mid-sized food manufacturers looking for a system that offers a fast and easy, app-based implementation for FSMA 204 readiness."