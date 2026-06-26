Water/Wastewater
Aalberts Debuts Apollo 76F HCA Stainless Steel Hose Cap Assembly
Aalberts integrated piping systems (IPS) has launched the Apollo 76F HCA, a stainless steel hose cap assembly designed to deliver reliable performance, lower maintenance costs and greater protection in demanding fluid handling environments.
Developed for use in high purity and chemically aggressive systems, the 76F HCA helps contractors, engineers and facility owners safeguard critical infrastructure while simplifying long term operation and service.
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