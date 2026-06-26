Aalberts Debuts Apollo 76F HCA Stainless Steel Hose Cap Assembly

Aalberts integrated piping systems (IPS) has launched the Apollo 76F HCA, a stainless steel hose cap assembly designed to deliver reliable performance, lower maintenance costs and greater protection in demanding fluid handling environments.

Developed for use in high purity and chemically aggressive systems, the 76F HCA helps contractors, engineers and facility owners safeguard critical infrastructure while simplifying long term operation and service.

Engineered for challenging water chemistries, the 76F HCA offers superior corrosion resistance in chloride, chemical and high purity water environments, helping maintain system integrity over time and reducing the risk of premature failure. This performance is especially valuable in applications where system uptime is paramount, such as process cooling, high value equipment protection and mission critical mechanical rooms.

The design of the 76F HCA protects threads at the hose connection, helping ensure reliable, repeatable hose attachment in the field and reducing the likelihood of leaks, damaged fittings or compromised connections during operation and maintenance. By preserving the integrity of the hose interface, the assembly supports safer work practices, more consistent performance and fewer connection related callbacks.

The assembly’s durable finish is suitable for sanitary and washdown areas, making the 76F HCA a strong fit for facilities with stringent cleanliness or corrosive exposure, including food and beverage processing, wastewater treatment facilities, fire protection hose valves and industrial washdown stations.