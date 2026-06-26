Groundbreaking
Dervati, Parent Company of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker, Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Campus
The Hanni family has broken ground on a 264,000-sq.-ft. corporate headquarters in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Alongside the groundbreaking, the family announced the launch of Dervati, a company that brings together PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker under one parent organization. Scheduled for completion in June 2027, the new campus will serve as the foundation for the companies' next chapter of growth and innovation.
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