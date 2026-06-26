Dervati, Parent Company of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker, Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Campus

The Hanni family has broken ground on a 264,000-sq.-ft. corporate headquarters in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Alongside the groundbreaking, the family announced the launch of Dervati, a company that brings together PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker under one parent organization. Scheduled for completion in June 2027, the new campus will serve as the foundation for the companies' next chapter of growth and innovation.

"Today is a special day for our family and everyone who has been part of this journey," says Dervati CEO Joe Hanni. "Over the past 50 years, we've evolved from a seasoning and smoker company into a true food innovation partner, driven by the trust of our customers and the dedication of our team. This new headquarters is an investment in both."

Dervati aims to help food brands accelerate innovation from concept to commercialization by combining flavor development, product testing and private label manufacturing within a single organization. PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker will continue to operate as distinct brands, with PS Seasoning specializing in flavor development and ingredient solutions and Pro Smoker providing thermal processing equipment and technology.

The headquarters, designed and built by Briohn Building Corporation, will include dedicated spaces for advanced manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, as well as an expanded R&D Lab, Culinary Center and Customer Innovation Center. The Customer Innovation Center will feature formulation labs and a pilot processing plant. The campus will also include a two-story terraced gathering area connecting employee amenities and a new Training Center designed to support collaboration, learning and professional development.

"The food industry is evolving faster than ever, and our customers need partners who can keep them competitive," Hanni says. "This campus allows us to serve them in new ways, bringing ideas to life faster and giving them the ability to develop, test, manufacture and scale products under one roof."

The organization has grown by more than 89% this year and will have a workforce of more than 500 employees once current open positions are filled. The new headquarters will serve as the primary hub for production, logistics, research and development. PS Seasoning will continue to maintain secondary manufacturing operations in Iron Ridge.

Located within the West Bend Manufacturing Center about 30 minutes north of Milwaukee, the 60-acre site is being developed in partnership with the City of West Bend, Washington County and Economic Development Washington County.