How Conveyor Monitoring Can Cut Costs, Prevent Downtime in Food Manufacturing
Unplanned downtime remains one of the most persistent and expensive challenges in food manufacturing. In a recent FOOD ENGINEERING article, Editor-in-Chief Alyse Thompson-Richards posed a simple but urgent question: How much is downtime costing you? The answer, according to industry research, ranges widely from $10,000 to $500,000 per hour.
For food manufacturers operating high-volume, tightly synchronized production lines, even short interruptions can have an outsized impact. Lost production, wasted raw materials, missed delivery deadlines and potential compliance risks all compound the cost of a single failure event.
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Mikko Nurmimäki is a product marketing director at Treon responsible for defining the customer value proposition of AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions for industrial sectors, including manufacturing, material handling and logistics.