How Automation Supports Variability and Flexibility in Food Manufacturing
Food processing facilities are expected to do more than ever before. Consumers want a broader range of offerings, their constant availability, shorter delivery times and consistently high quality regardless of the season or batch size. Meanwhile, food manufacturers are dealing with labor shortages, increasing hygiene requirements, rising operating costs and growing pressure to improve efficiency without compromising on food product integrity.
These expectations are closely interconnected. When one shifts, it can affect every stage of production downstream. For example, if cleaning and sanitation procedures take longer than planned, subsequent processes may be delayed, impacting production schedules, factory throughput and product availability on store shelves. Every delay reduces available production time and can directly affect profitability.
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