Manufacturing News

Bimbo Bakeries USA to Eliminate Artificial Colors, Flavors, Preservatives and Emulsifiers by 2028

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July 6, 2026

Bimbo Bakeries USA has announced ingredient and recipe change commitments across its portfolio of breads, breakfast products and sweet baked goods.

By the end 2026, Bimbo Bakeries USA will complete the final phase of artificial color removal in occasional-consumption products such as sweet baked goods and snacks. All of the company’s daily consumption products, such as breads, buns and rolls, are free from artificial colors and flavors.

By the end of 2027, Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Artesano breads and buns, Oroweat breads and buns, and The Rustik Oven products will be free from artificial preservatives and emulsifiers. By the end of 2028, Sara Lee, Oroweat specialty varieties, Little Bites and Thomas' will be free from artificial preservatives and emulsifiers.

While the 2027 and 2028 commitments represent full completion targets across these brands, the company expects many products and recipe changes to be completed ahead of those dates. Grupo Bimbo says this approach builds on its broader nutrition strategy, with 98% of the company’s daily consumption products globally already meeting Positive Nutrition criteria under the Health Star Rating.

“Our Purpose is to Nourish a Better World, and that begins with the products we put on American tables every single day,” says Greg Koehrsen, president, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “These commitments reflect our belief that quality and nutrition aren’t just what consumers expect, they’re what consumers deserve.”

As part of Grupo Bimbo's commitment to eliminate artificial colorants from its global product portfolio by the end of 2026, Bimbo Bakeries USA says it has made progress across its U.S. portfolio. The company's breads, buns and rolls products are completely free from artificial colors and flavors. Bimbo Bakeries USA has also removed Red No. 3 from its U.S. portfolio ahead of regulatory requirements. The company is now completing the final phase of artificial color removal in occasional-consumption products such as sweet baked goods and snacks.

KEYWORDS: bakery bakery product colorant ingredients Preservatives

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