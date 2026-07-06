Bimbo Bakeries USA to Eliminate Artificial Colors, Flavors, Preservatives and Emulsifiers by 2028
Bimbo Bakeries USA has announced ingredient and recipe change commitments across its portfolio of breads, breakfast products and sweet baked goods.
By the end 2026, Bimbo Bakeries USA will complete the final phase of artificial color removal in occasional-consumption products such as sweet baked goods and snacks. All of the company’s daily consumption products, such as breads, buns and rolls, are free from artificial colors and flavors.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!