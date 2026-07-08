Company News
Del Monte Partners with Treatt to Develop Fruit-Derived Extracts for Beverages
Del Monte Corporation and Treatt, a global manufacturer of natural extracts and ingredients, have launched a range of fruit-derived extracts designed for beverage applications.
The extracts are derived from fruit materials generated during Del Monte's processing operations, creating new value from portions of fruit not used in finished fresh-cut products. Through an upcycled sourcing model, the collaboration transforms these fruit materials into extracts while supporting a more sustainable food system.
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