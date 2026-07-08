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Del Monte Partners with Treatt to Develop Fruit-Derived Extracts for Beverages

Pineapple and watermelon
valeria_aksakova via freepik
July 8, 2026

Del Monte Corporation and Treatt, a global manufacturer of natural extracts and ingredients, have launched a range of fruit-derived extracts designed for beverage applications.

The extracts are derived from fruit materials generated during Del Monte's processing operations, creating new value from portions of fruit not used in finished fresh-cut products. Through an upcycled sourcing model, the collaboration transforms these fruit materials into extracts while supporting a more sustainable food system.

"At Del Monte Corporation, we are continuously exploring new ways to maximize the value of every fruit we grow and source," says Deema Anani, chief commercial officer, specialty ingredients division at Del Monte Corporation. "This collaboration reflects how innovation and responsible sourcing can work hand in hand, creating high-quality fruit-derived ingredients that help our customers meet evolving consumer preferences."

The initial portfolio includes four extracts — Pineapple, Watermelon, Mango and Cantaloupe — each designed to deliver authentic fruit flavor and reliable performance across a range of beverage applications.

Developed using Treatt’s proprietary extraction expertise, the range is designed to capture authentic fruit character while delivering consistency and performance for beverage manufacturers seeking clean-label ingredient solutions.

“This launch is about more than a new ingredient range,” says Emma Bowles, group director of category and marketing at Treatt. “Consumers increasingly expect beverages to deliver authentic taste, recognizable ingredients and stronger sustainability credentials. By combining Del Monte’s fruit supply with Treatt’s natural extraction and ingredient expertise, we’ve created a range that helps brands meet all three demands without compromise.”

KEYWORDS: beverage trends flavor fruit processing

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