Harpak-ULMA Debuts Washdown Vertical Packaging System

Harpak-ULMA has launched the ULMA VTC 840 WD Washdown Vertical Packaging System, a vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) platform engineered to help food manufacturers reduce the hidden costs of hygienic packaging.

Built for demanding protein, poultry, cheese, frozen food and other high-sanitation applications, the VTC 840 WD combines full IP66 360° washdown capability with intelligent automation and ergonomic design. Where conventional sanitary baggers often force trade-offs between cleanability, uptime, usability and efficiency, the VTC 840 WD was designed to improve performance across all four.