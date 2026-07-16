McCain Foods Launches Data-Driven Grower Pilot Program

McCain Foods has launched a grower pilot program, supported by Ceres AI, focused on improving field-level visibility, decision-making and coordination across its North American potato supply.

McCain says the program gives its teams and growers a shared, consistent view of crop performance throughout the season, using data-driven insights to help identify variability earlier and prioritize attention where it matters most.

Across distributed grower operations, field insights are often fragmented or delayed, making it difficult to align decisions, target field visits and respond quickly to emerging challenges. This program aims to address those gaps by creating a simple, scalable way to support visibility and decision-making across participating contracted acres.

Through the program, growers and McCain teams will have access to continuous field-level visibility driven by clear, actionable insights that highlight where attention is needed most. These insights help highlight areas within fields that may require additional attention, supporting growers and agronomy teams in focusing scouting efforts, prioritizing actions and improving in-season decision-making.

Importantly, these insights are shared across both growers and McCain teams, creating alignment around the same field-level signals and enabling more coordinated action throughout the season.

"Through this grower pilot program, we are working to provide our growers with better visibility into their fields and more targeted support during the season," says Jeremy Buchman, director of agronomy, McCain Foods. "By aligning our teams and growers around a shared view of performance, we can act earlier, focus on the right areas and improve outcomes together."

Ceres AI supports the program by translating field-level data into clear, actionable insights that align with McCain's existing workflows and systems. This ensures that insights are not only visible but also directly support how teams and growers make decisions day to day.

"At its core, this work is about helping growers and McCain teams make better decisions, faster at scale," says Anubhav Sharma, head of marketing at Ceres AI. "By turning complex field data into clear insights, we are supporting focused scouting, better coordination and more effective decision-making across participating acres, in a way that aligns with McCain's broader agricultural goals over time."



