AI
McCain Foods Launches Data-Driven Grower Pilot Program
McCain Foods has launched a grower pilot program, supported by Ceres AI, focused on improving field-level visibility, decision-making and coordination across its North American potato supply.
McCain says the program gives its teams and growers a shared, consistent view of crop performance throughout the season, using data-driven insights to help identify variability earlier and prioritize attention where it matters most.
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