METTLER TOLEDO Debuts X56 DXD+ Dual Energy Photon-Counting X-Ray System

METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group is launching the X56 DXD+ dual energy photon-counting x-ray inspection system with AI capabilities.

Designed specifically for packaged applications, the X56 DXD+ delivers enhanced contamination detection capabilities where low-density contaminants, such as rubber and plastics, must be reliably detected. The X56 DXD+ makes compliance with regulatory and retailer requirements easier to achieve.

The X6 Series now offers manufacturers a range of x-ray inspection solutions to suit different product sizes, from individual packs to large cases or multi-packs. The X56 DXD+ builds on the success of the X16 and X36.2 systems and brings dual energy photon-counting capabilities for medium to large-sized products on single lanes or smaller packages running across multiple lanes, in a 500 mm system width.

AI integration helps to improve the quality and reliability of quality inspection tasks while reducing unnecessary product rejection. This is beneficial to overcoming inspection challenges in complex scenarios like overlapping or mixed products, thereby contributing to increasing production process efficiencies. The AI integration is not limited to the X56 DXD+; it is also available on other x-ray systems within the METTLER TOLEDO product range.

Powered by DXD+ detector technology and Advanced Material Discrimination Pro (AMD Pro) software, the X56 DXD+ serves complex applications that conventional single energy systems may struggle with, particularly when detecting low-density contaminants in packaged products with high variability in thickness, density or overlapping textures, such as multi-packs, bags of crisps or bulkier cartons. This level of detection sensitivity supports effective quality control, even in noisy or high-contrast products where conventional systems may fall short.

The X56 DXD+ has an intuitive interface, toolless belt removal for fast cleaning and a robust hygienic design suited to high-speed, high-volume environments. With throughput rates of up to 500 products per minute, the X56 DXD+ matches the demands of production lines. Through built-in product quality tools including completeness checks, clip detection and product trapped in seal inspection, the X56 DXD+ also supports effective quality control.

Compatible with a range of conveyor heights and reject options, and available in single or multi-lane configurations, the X56 DXD+ has been developed as a global solution for manufacturers needing greater flexibility and performance. Its advanced software provides full traceability through a recorded image database, which can be accessed on-screen or integrated with METTLER TOLEDO ProdX data management software for centralized monitoring and compliance.

This connectivity, along with support for common network protocols, makes compliance easier by enabling real-time monitoring, secure record-keeping and simplified audit readiness across global production environments. ProdX automates the monitoring, reporting and collation of all inspection activities in real-time.

The securely stored data helps facilitate regulatory compliance, provides clear proof of due diligence to protect brand reputation and enables data-driven decisions that can lead to performance and productivity improvements across the line.