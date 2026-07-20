Vision/Inspection/Detection
METTLER TOLEDO Debuts X56 DXD+ Dual Energy Photon-Counting X-Ray System
METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection Group is launching the X56 DXD+ dual energy photon-counting x-ray inspection system with AI capabilities.
Designed specifically for packaged applications, the X56 DXD+ delivers enhanced contamination detection capabilities where low-density contaminants, such as rubber and plastics, must be reliably detected. The X56 DXD+ makes compliance with regulatory and retailer requirements easier to achieve.
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