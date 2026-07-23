Processing
Data Modeling in Processing Targets Micro-Stops to Increase Quality
Food and dairy producers evaluate digital twin technology to improve quality and yield as operators begin to optimize real-time data analytics. As data modeling matures and adoption grows, operators are the essential players to support innovation and higher throughput.
A 2025 report from QAD RedZone on overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) within manufacturing shows companies are starting at a baseline of 47%. The report depicts a sobering reality in operations but reveals a growing trend of delivering data on production lines for operators. While providing data to operators isn’t new, the next step is moving to real-time data analytics via data modeling for dairy and pet food processing.
Food and dairy executives want AI-based strategies. However, AI conversations in a range of industries are now tilting toward return on investment (ROI). MIT’s 2025 State of AI in Business 2025 showed that 95% of enterprise AI projects fail to deliver measurable P&L impact.
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