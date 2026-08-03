Hormel Foods Names John Ghingo as President and CEO

Hormel Foods Corporation’s Board of Directors has appointed John Ghingo as president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 26.

Ghingo, who has served as president and a member of the Hormel Foods Board of Directors since July 2025, will succeed Jeff Ettinger, interim chief executive officer, and will continue serving on the board.

As president, Ghingo advanced the company's strategic priorities and helped position Hormel Foods for its next phase of growth and modernization. Ghingo brings more than 25 years of leadership across the consumer packaged goods industry, with a record of driving growth, strengthening operations and delivering results.

Since rejoining Hormel Foods in 2024 to lead its retail business — the company's largest segment by net sales — he has assumed increasingly broad leadership responsibilities across the enterprise. As president, he directly oversees the company's retail, foodservice and international business segments, and its global operations, supply chain, research and development, information technology and corporate strategy functions.

"The board and I are confident John Ghingo is the right leader to guide Hormel Foods into its next chapter," says Bill Newlands, chairman of the Hormel Foods Board of Directors. "John has quickly demonstrated his ability to lead at enterprise scale, setting clear strategic direction and translating strategy into disciplined execution. Throughout his career he has built strong teams, strengthened iconic brands, championed innovation and delivered results. Under his leadership, we believe Hormel Foods will be well positioned to drive our modernization agenda, accelerate sustainable growth and create long-term value for shareholders. As we build on 135 years of history, John is the right leader to move the company forward."

"I am honored to lead Hormel Foods, a company with an extraordinary legacy, trusted brands and a clear purpose," Ghingo says. "We have real momentum and a talented team. I am energized to build on that foundation — investing in our brands, modernizing how we operate and creating lasting value for our customers, consumers, team members and shareholders."

Ettinger will remain with the company as interim chief executive officer through Oct. 25 to support a smooth transition. Afterward, he will continue serving on the Hormel Foods Board of Directors.

Ettinger first joined Hormel Foods in 1989 and previously served as chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, helping expand the company's portfolio and strengthen its position as a leading global branded food company until his retirement in 2016. Ettinger currently serves as a member of the board of directors of The Hormel Foundation, one of Minnesota's largest community foundations and grantmakers.

"Over the past year, John and I have worked closely together, and I've seen firsthand his commitment to the Hormel Foods' culture, people and portfolio and his clear focus on the opportunities ahead," Ettinger says. "I have great confidence in John's ability to lead the company into its next chapter. Hormel Foods is built to last, and I am optimistic about its future under John's leadership."