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Hormel Foods Names John Ghingo as President and CEO
Hormel Foods Corporation’s Board of Directors has appointed John Ghingo as president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 26.
Ghingo, who has served as president and a member of the Hormel Foods Board of Directors since July 2025, will succeed Jeff Ettinger, interim chief executive officer, and will continue serving on the board.
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