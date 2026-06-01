Tyson Foods Names Jeff Schomburger as President, CEO

Tyson Foods, Inc. has named Jeff Schomburger as president and CEO, effective Oct. 4.

Following a period of transition beginning in July, Schomburger will succeed Donnie King, who has served Tyson for 43 years. Schomburger has been a member of the Tyson Foods Board of Directors since 2016, providing a strong understanding of the company’s operations and strategy.

Schomburger brings deep consumer brand experience to the role, having held multiple senior leadership positions throughout his 35-year tenure at Procter & Gamble, retiring as its global sales officer in 2019.

"The board and I are confident in Jeff Schomburger’s ability to lead Tyson Foods into its next chapter of growth,” says John H. Tyson, chairman of the Board of Tyson Foods. “His experience will help us accelerate our strategic priorities and unlock new ways to win with customers and consumers — a key focus of our growth strategy. The board looks forward to working with Jeff to drive sustainable growth, enhance shareholder value, and build on the strong momentum Tyson Foods has established.”

During his decade on the Board of Directors, Schomburger has served on multiple committees, including Compensation, Audit, and Strategy and Acquisition, becoming chair of Strategy and Acquisition in 2021. He has served as lead independent director on the board since 2025, working closely with King, providing board oversight and engaging directly with leaders across the Tyson Foods business.

"I am honored to step into this leadership role and committed to building on the exceptional foundation and legacy of Tyson Foods,” Schomburger says. “I'm energized by the opportunity to strengthen our iconic brands with superior products, capitalize on emerging opportunities through AI acceleration, and continue to win with customers and consumers. I am grateful to the board for their confidence, and I look forward to working with our outstanding leadership group and team members to strengthen Tyson Foods’ market leadership for years to come."

King will remain on the Tyson Foods Board of Directors. King will work closely with Schomburger to ensure a smooth leadership transition over the next several months.

During his tenure as CEO, King led the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and improved execution across the business to grow profit and strengthen the balance sheet. He enhanced Tyson Foods’ strategic direction by accelerating innovation and driving efficiency, including bringing together all corporate staff at the company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

“Donnie King’s long tenure at Tyson Foods, including his leadership as CEO, has strengthened our business and shaped our culture,” Tyson adds. “We are grateful for his steady guidance and look forward to continuing to leverage his expertise within the board.”