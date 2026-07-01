Ocean Spray Cranberries Names Abigail Buckwalter as President, CEO

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. has appointed Abigail Buckwalter as president and chief executive officer.

Buckwalter brings 20 years of global leadership experience across consumer-packaged goods and healthcare. She comes to Ocean Spray from Nestlé Health Science U.S., where she led the organization of more than 6,000 people for the past three years as CEO. During that time, she managed a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of global consumer and healthcare brands.

"Abigail is a transformational leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Ocean Spray,” says Peter P. Dhillon, chairman of the board. “She brings both the global business experience needed to drive growth and the instincts to build brands that last. While her track record of operational excellence and innovation is impressive, what truly set her apart is how she thinks about and enacts people-first leadership every day. That combination of global vision and human-centered approach is exactly what what's needed to lead Ocean Spray into its second century of business."

A leader at Nestlé Health Science since its inception 15 years ago, Buckwalter was instrumental in shaping the organization's direction and impact. In roles across Europe, Oceania and North America, she cultivated an understanding of diverse business environments, along with a resilient, execution-focused mindset. She has led strategic portfolio reviews, guided successful business turnarounds, enhanced operational efficiencies and accelerated innovation pipelines that have driven market share gains and profitable growth.

"Our industry finds itself at an incredibly dynamic tipping point in consumer behavior and buying habits,” Buckwalter says. “I believe Ocean Spray, with its iconic brand and global platform, is uniquely positioned to deliver against those expectations around taste and health benefits. In my two decades working in consumer-packaged goods, I've learned what's possible when consumer obsession and operational excellence come together. That is what we will strive for, every day, here at Ocean Spray."

Buckwalter holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Columbia University in New York. Buckwalter is the recipient of the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication's 2026 Distinguished Service Award. Buckwalter is a mother of three, a travel and adventure enthusiast, and a lifelong learner.