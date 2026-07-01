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Ocean Spray Cranberries Names Abigail Buckwalter as President, CEO
Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. has appointed Abigail Buckwalter as president and chief executive officer.
Buckwalter brings 20 years of global leadership experience across consumer-packaged goods and healthcare. She comes to Ocean Spray from Nestlé Health Science U.S., where she led the organization of more than 6,000 people for the past three years as CEO. During that time, she managed a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of global consumer and healthcare brands.
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