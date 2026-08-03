Mergers & Acquisitions
Sargento to Acquire La Terra Fina
Sargento Foods has signed a definitive agreement to acquire La Terra Fina – a category leader in premium dips, spreads and quiches.
"Our purpose at Sargento is to find new ways to add value to people's lives,” says Louie Gentine, third-generation chairman and CEO. “Every day we do our best to make their lives better with food that brings them together. For more than 70 years, our commitment to innovation has driven our success that we share with our employees, customers, suppliers and community. We will continue this legacy, by growing the La Terra Fina brand and welcoming new members of the Sargento Family."
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