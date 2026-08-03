Sargento to Acquire La Terra Fina

Sargento Foods has signed a definitive agreement to acquire La Terra Fina – a category leader in premium dips, spreads and quiches.

"Our purpose at Sargento is to find new ways to add value to people's lives,” says Louie Gentine, third-generation chairman and CEO. “Every day we do our best to make their lives better with food that brings them together. For more than 70 years, our commitment to innovation has driven our success that we share with our employees, customers, suppliers and community. We will continue this legacy, by growing the La Terra Fina brand and welcoming new members of the Sargento Family."

Founded in 1983, La Terra Fina is based in Union City, California with approximately 250 employees. The brand and business have been a private affiliate of the Catamount Management Corporation since 2015. The sale is targeted to be finalized in late September.

"This venture reflects the strength of what we've built and puts La Terra Fina in a great position for accelerated growth,” says Stephen Cottrell, La Terra Fina president and CEO. “And what's even better is that our cultures are genuinely aligned. Sargento puts people first, just as we do. What made us pleased is that Sargento is a family-owned business focused on long-term results, which also fits how we run our business. I'm excited to enter our next chapter focused on growth and innovation. We know our brand is in the best of hands with Sargento."

As privately held entities, Sargento and La Terra Fina will not disclose any financial details of the sale.