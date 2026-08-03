From the Editor
Will the Food and Beverage Market Grow in 2027?
Considering consumer demands and behavior is necessary, since they have real implications on designing products and food manufacturing processes.
On FOOD ENGINEERING, our goal is to discuss how to make food manufacturing processes and facilities as safe, efficient, automated and sustainable as possible.
But sometimes it’s helpful to zoom out and think about why food manufacturers do what they do in the first place: putting products on shelves for consumers. With that in mind, it’s necessary to examine consumer demand, trends and behavior, since these have real implications on how to design products and processes.
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