New Plant Products
Horizontal ribbon mixer
February 21, 2020
No Comments
Kemutec, part of Schenck Process Group - www.kemutecusa.com
Gardner L Series 50L is suitable for pilot research, process development and small-scale production. Designed for the rapid and efficient blending of powders and granular materials, the unit has a full-length top cover opening for maximum access. The interrupted spiral ribbon agitator removes easily for cleaning and hygiene.
