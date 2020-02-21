New Products
New Plant Products

Horizontal ribbon mixer

horizontal ribbon mixer
February 21, 2020
KEYWORDS equipment / mixing
Kemutec, part of Schenck Process Group - www.kemutecusa.com

Gardner L Series 50L is suitable for pilot research, process development and small-scale production. Designed for the rapid and efficient blending of powders and granular materials, the unit has a full-length top cover opening for maximum access. The interrupted spiral ribbon agitator removes easily for cleaning and hygiene.

