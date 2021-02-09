Kemutec Gardner - www.kemutecusa.com

L Series 50L is suitable for pilot research, process development and small-scale production. They are designed for the rapid, efficient blending of powders and granular materials, and feature a full-length top cover opening for maximum access. The interrupted spiral ribbon agitator removes easily for cleaning and hygiene. Available in a variety of sizes from 35L to 400L (1-1/4 cu. ft. – 14 cu. ft.) and constructed in either carbon steel or stainless steel depending on the application.