How businesses and consumers are adapting to delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic
May 20, 2020
No Comments
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants and retail outlets to adapt or modify delivery strategies. But those businesses and their customers are discovering that delivery options may be here to stay. Food Engineering editor-in-chief Casey Laughman and Routific founder and CEO Marc Kuo discuss how both businesses and consumers are adapting to delivery.
