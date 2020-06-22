CPX20 transitions to virtual format

The inaugural Cannabis Products Exchange event will be presented in a virtual format as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The live broadcast of Cannabis Products Exchange is scheduled for July 30-31. It’s designed to inform and inspire the ideation, innovation, research and development, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, and consumer safety of legal cannabis edibles and beverages.

Backed by Cannabis Products Magazine, along with Prepared Foods, Food Engineering and Food Safety Strategies, CPX20 also will lay the groundwork for merging the federally regulated food and beverage industry with the fragmented legal cannabis edibles and beverages industry.

Exhibitors and attendees will have an opportunity to network through message boards and a chat function on the digital platform. Attendees will have access to all sessions, session slides and digital versions of handouts for one year after the conference.

“The health and safety of our attendees, sponsors, vendors and staff has always been our top priority,” said Scott Wolters, chief events officer, BNP Media. “We’re pleased to present this one-of-a-kind conference virtually and offer cannabis food and beverage industry professionals an opportunity to learn and connect in a safe and convenient manner. CPX20 will provide a productive and engaging online experience that will benefit all who participate.”

For more information or to register, visit cpx20.com.