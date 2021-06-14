Industry News

PROAMPAC, a supplier of flexible packaging and material science, has acquired EL DORADO PACKAGING, a producer of consumer and industrial multi-wall packaging solutions.

AMETEK INC. has completed three acquisitions: MAGNETROL INTERNATIONAL, CRANK SOFTWARE and EGS AUTOMATION. Approximately $270 million was deployed on these acquisitions, which have combined annual sales of approximately $120 million.

TI COLD DEVELOPMENT, a division of Tippmann Innovation, announced that global real estate investment manager BENTALLGREENOAK (BGO) has committed to providing capital to fund real estate development in all of Ti Cold Development’s land positions. BGO has specialized in the development and acquisition of cold storage assets in North America, Europe and Asia for over five years. BGO’s equity commitment to Ti Cold Development will support the construction and development of state-of-the-art cold storage assets in multiple Ti Cold Development markets in the U.S. and Canada.

ICONICS INC., a group company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, has announced the integration of its automation software solutions with the sensor-focused products and services of SYSINNO TECHNOLOGY, INC., headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and developer of the iAeris air quality monitor.

BUNGE has invested AU$45.7 million in five-year-old AUSTRALIAN PLANT PROTEINS (APP), making Bunge the exclusive distributor for APP in the Americas. APP is a global, scalable supplier of high-purity plant protein isolates.

ATS (AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS) INC. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BIODOT INC., a manufacturer of automated fluid dispensing systems for $84 million.

AGROPUR COOPERATIVE announced the sale of its bulk milk hauling operations in Quebec to companies whose core business is transporting liquid food products. The cooperative will also discontinue its milk transport activities in Nova Scotia.

SPX FLOW INC. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire mixing solutions provider PHILADELPHIA MIXING SOLUTIONS LTD. from Thunder Basin Corporation, an affiliate of Wind River Holdings L.P. The all-cash transaction valued at $65 million is expected to close during the second quarter of this year.

3M FOOD SAFETY announced that the 3M Molecular Detection System has been named as the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service’s primary method for Campylobacter pathogen detection in poultry. As an emerging pathogen, consistent and accurate monitoring of Campylobacter prevalence within the pre-production and production areas is critical to help control its occurrence in poultry products.

BRYNWOOD PARTNERS VIII L.P. has acquired DE WAFELBAKKERS from its current owners, The Oklahoma Publishing Company, a subsidiary of the Anschutz Corporation.

APPHARVEST has acquired ROOT AI, an artificial intelligence farming startup that creates intelligent robots to help manage high-tech indoor farms.

GIVAUDAN and BÜHLER announced the opening of the APAC Protein Innovation Center. Located at the Givaudan Woodlands site in Singapore, the Protein Innovation Center is jointly run and supported by experts from both companies and is connected to a network of R&D innovation centers in Switzerland and key hubs across the region that enables agile plant-based product development on a global scale.

JBS has entered into an agreement to purchase VIVERA, Europe’s third-largest plant-based food producer, for an enterprise value of €341 million. Vivera develops and produces a broad range of plant-based meat replacement products for major retailers in more than 25 countries across Europe

GOYA FOODS has partnered with ACCEDIAN SKYLIGHT to increase the performance of Goya’s networks and services with Accedian’s real-time, performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection and end user experience solutions software solutions.

DAWN FOODS announced the acquisition of JABEX, a family owned manufacturer specializing in high-quality fruit-based products for the bakery industry, headquartered in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

CHR. HANSEN NATURAL COLORS, a provider of natural colors, has announced plans to continue its strong growth acceleration with the integration of SECNA NATURAL INGREDIENTS GROUP S.L into its portfolio. This is the first add-on investment since being acquired by private equity firm EQT.

FIRESTONE WALKER, a 25-year old craft brewing veteran, and SLO BREWING CO. have signed a definitive agreement for Firestone Walker to acquire SLO Brewing Co.’s Cali-Squeeze brand.

GRUBMARKET acquired JANA FOOD, a provider of halal and ethnic foods in the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area. This marks GrubMarket’s third acquisition in Texas within five months.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING INTERNATIONAL has partnered with ESTRELLA DAMM to replace 100% of its plastic shrink wrap packaging, equivalent to 99 tonnes annually, with paperboard alternatives on multipack cans.

NESTLÉ S.A. announced that it is in discussions to acquire all or part of THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY.

BERLIN PACKAGING announced the acquisition of GLASS LINE, a Savona, Italy-based supplier of glass and metal packaging, specializing in the food and beverage end-markets.

KAINOS CAPITAL, a food and consumer-focused private equity firm, has agreed to sell its portfolio company OLDE THOMPSON to OLAM FOOD INGREDIENTS, an operating group of Olam International, a global food and agri-business, in a transaction valued at $950 million.

ATLAST FOOD CO., a mycelium food company producing plant-based meats, announced a $40 million Series A round to develop and supply whole cut plant-based meat to partners around the globe, including directly to consumers through its own brand MyEats.

SUDDATH, a global transportation, relocation and logistics company, acquired DARYL FLOOD INC. (DFI). The sale includes all of DFI’s operating companies, including Daryl Flood Relocation Inc., Daryl Flood International Inc., Dependable Relocation Services Inc., Daryl Flood Workplace Services Inc., Daryl Flood Logistics Inc. and VERSA Relocation Inc.

PET FOOD EXPERTS, a distributor of pet food and supplies, will acquire the operating assets of California-based UNITED PACIFIC PET, a regional distributor of pet food and animal care products in the West.

LINEAGE LOGISTICS has acquired Quebec-based MARC VILLENEUVE INC.

MEGAFOOD, a producer of premium supplements, announced a partnership with family owned, certified organic herb farm, FOSTER FARM BOTANICALS.

UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. and NOVOZYMES announced a new agreement to expand the partnership into the U.S. and Canadian food ingredients markets.

REFRIGERATED SOLUTIONS GROUP added VOELLER & ASSOCIATES as its newest independent sales and marketing representative

People News

URSCHEL has announced new roles in its corporate sales leadership. TIM O’BRIEN has moved to the position of North American sales director where he will focus on strategically strengthening sales initiatives in the U.S. and Canada. ALAN MAJOR has moved from directing Urschel International European offices to directing Urschel global operations in the role of chief sales officer. Both deliver a combined expertise of over 50 years in the food processing industry.

MOTION INDUSTRIES INC. hired AURELIO BANDA as its new group vice president of automation. Banda most recently served as president and chief executive officer of PHD Inc., a global manufacturer of electric, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators of various types based in Fort Wayne, Ind. In another announcement, Motion promoted JIM MAY to director of corporate development. May joined Motion in August 2020 as director of strategic planning and development.



CRB named SAM KITCHELL as the company’s new senior vice president of emerging business opportunities. Kitchell is a global engineering leader whose operations and capital management experience include top positions with key brands in pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing.





GOLDEN STATE FOODS announced the promotion of CAMPBELL COOPER to GSF corporate vice president and president, International Business Group. Campbell will continue to plan, direct and coordinate the company’s international operations in Asia, Australia, Egypt and New Zealand.



BW PACKAGING SYSTEMS announced that J ALEXANDER MITCHELL has joined as operational excellence director for its operations in North America. With a strong background in lean manufacturing methods (known as L3 at Barry-Wehmiller), Mitchell brings to his new role 20 years of experience working with teams to improve their performance.



READING BAKERY SYSTEMS named NICO ROESLER as North American pretzel and snack equipment sales manager. In his new role, he will be responsible for direct sales efforts and project support with existing and future RBS customers in North America.



DILUTION SOLUTIONS LLC, with corporate offices in Clearwater, Fla., announced a new team member, Corey Schortzmann. He will serve as a technical sales representative.



ADMIX, INC. appointed THOM HANSEN as chief operating officer. Hansen will play a key role in advancing the company’s manufacturing, assembly, supply chain and regulatory compliance efficiencies through lean principles and process improvement methodologies.

CAMA NORTH AMERICA named GREG KAYE as aftermarket manager. With more than 20 years of experience in aftermarket supervision and management, Kaye will oversee Cama North America’s growing team of field service technicians and aftermarket parts, ensuring quality customer service and support.

Premium fresh food producer FIVESTAR GOURMET FOODS has appointed proven produce industry leader MICHAEL SOLOMON as president. Reporting to CEO Tal Shoshan, Solomon will oversee all day-to-day operations out of the company’s Ontario, Calif. headquarters. Shoshan will continue to oversee the company’s innovation and strategic growth.

IFS appointed JOHAN MADE as chief commercial officer. In the newly created role, Made will be responsible for driving IFS’s growth strategy through inorganic investments and development initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions.

GOYA FOODS CEO BOB UNANUE has become a trustee of Dr. Ben Carson’s American Cornerstone Institute (ACI). Goya Foods’ Goya Gives program aligns with ACI’s principles, supporting faith, community, liberty and life.

The GLOBAL COLD CHAIN ALLIANCE named ADAM THOCHER as the organization’s new senior vice president of global programs and insights.

TREEHOUSE FOODS INC. announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer SHAY BRAUN left the company to assume the role of president of Select Milk, a group of family dairy producers. In the interim, Braun’s responsibilities will be assumed by CRAIG MCCUTCHEON, currently senior vice president, operations.

URBAN FARMER appointed STEVE JUNGMANN as president & CEO, who will also serve on the board of directors. Jungmann succeeds John Keigher, who is assuming the role of COO after serving as the company’s CEO.

ITRADENETWORK, global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry, announced two new key additions to its team. THERESA TREES was named executive vice president of commercial sales, and AMY MI was appointed vice president of sales operations. In another announcement, the company named RICK HAGGART as its new chief technology officer.

PLANTX LIFE INC. appointed MATTHEW KENNEY, a leading plant-based chef, as its new chief culinary officer.

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD., the sustainable food technology company, announced the appointment of leading international aquaponics expert, MARC LABERGE to its board of advisors.

CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES appointed RICHARD KELSEY to take over the duties of CFO, filling a slot vacated at the end of 2020.

IRI, global provider of technology, data and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, announced the appointment of KIRK PERRY—Google’s president of global client & agency solutions—as president and CEO and a member of its board of directors. Perry spent more than two decades at Procter & Gamble (P&G) in leadership and marketing roles, including most recently as president of P&G Global Family Care.