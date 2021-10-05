Regal Beloit Corporation, a global supplier of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, has completed the merger with Rexnord Process and Motion Control (PMC) to become Regal Rexnord Corporation.

The company’s new name signifies bringing together the complementary strengths of two strong businesses and highlights their now common future in the engineering and manufacturing of power transmission solutions and high-efficiency electric motors and systems.

The new company will be comprised of four distinct business segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Together, these enable air moving and HVAC solutions that keep people comfortable; agricultural and foodservice equipment that keeps the world fed; mining and manufacturing operations that keep the world moving; and conveying solutions that help keep e-commerce flowing.

Combining these two companies creates an expanded range of products to serve customers across the entire industrial powertrain. This new portfolio includes brands from both Regal and Rexnord PMC, including Regal’s Browning, Grove Gear, Hub City, Jaure, Kop-Flex, McGill, ModSort, Sealmaster and System Plast brands, as well as PMC’s Berg, Cambridge, Centa, Falk, Rexnord and Stearns brands, among others.

In addition to more robust solutions across the industrial powertrain, Regal Rexnord will have opportunities to provide customers industrial internet of things (IIoT) and digital solutions by harnessing the combined capabilities of Regal’s Perceptiv™ and Rexnord’s DiRXN® digital platforms. By integrating hardware, software and human-ware, Regal Rexnord will be positioned to deliver best-in-class solutions optimized for reliability, performance and efficiency.

At a time when global supply chains are constrained, the combined company will leverage manufacturing facilities on five continents to help increase reliability, quality, response time and product availability.

“For over 125 years, Regal has consistently provided our customers with reliable, high quality powertrain products and solutions,” says Louis Pinkham, CEO of Regal Rexnord. “Now, with the addition of Rexnord PMC, we are taking a tremendous positive step forward in Regal’s ongoing transformation, positioning the new Regal Rexnord company to create significant value for all our customers. We will provide more robust industrial powertrain solutions—comprised of our motors and critical power transmission components—to enable a range of efficiency and productivity gains for our customers. By providing more energy-efficient solutions, developed with greater intention, especially when it comes to leveraging voice of the customer, Regal Rexnord is also now in a better position to fulfill our business purpose: creating a better tomorrow by energy-efficiently converting power into motion.”

To learn more about the Regal Rexnord merger, visit the company’s website.